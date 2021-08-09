KeyCorp Comments on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.46.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

