KeyCorp Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $38.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.66 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 915,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 166,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.