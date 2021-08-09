Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Keyera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.