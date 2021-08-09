Keyera’s (KEY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.69.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.05.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

