KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $7,526.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00147164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.80 or 0.99671412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.59 or 0.00775208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,428 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.