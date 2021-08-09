Keywords Studios’ (KYYWF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
KYYWF stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01.
About Keywords Studios
