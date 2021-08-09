Keywords Studios’ (KYYWF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KYYWF stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

