Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KMMPF. Desjardins upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

