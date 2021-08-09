Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.91.

TSE:KXS traded up C$6.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$177.38. 84,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.01. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 597.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

