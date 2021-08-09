Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

