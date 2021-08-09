Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $109.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00143195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00147445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,777.80 or 1.00083858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.58 or 0.00777409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.29 or 0.06819696 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,641,169,014 coins and its circulating supply is 2,493,903,115 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

