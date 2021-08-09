Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $294.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $15,163.12 and $294.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

