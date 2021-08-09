Klimatas (KTS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $661.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $12,944.70 and $661.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

