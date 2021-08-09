KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNBE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of KNBE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.03. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

