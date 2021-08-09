Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $31.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,090 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.95. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

