Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

