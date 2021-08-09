Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 196,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.36. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

