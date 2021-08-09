Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 196,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.36. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

