Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up about 6.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Varonis Systems worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.07. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

