Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

KOP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

