Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,006,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,891,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.51% of Genius Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

GENI opened at $17.97 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

