Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 65,560 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.20% of ADTRAN worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

