Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.76% of EverQuote worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

EVER stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.