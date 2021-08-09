Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $783.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

