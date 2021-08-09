Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,575. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.