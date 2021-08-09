Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,965 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.96 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

