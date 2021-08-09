Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.38% of Shutterstock worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,038,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,425 shares of company stock valued at $17,346,108 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

