Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.29 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

