Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

BLDR stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

