Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 549 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.44 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

