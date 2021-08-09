Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $830,000 Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTS opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $582.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

