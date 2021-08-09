Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

NYSE DHR opened at $307.28 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

