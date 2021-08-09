Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

