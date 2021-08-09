Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

