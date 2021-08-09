Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD opened at $39.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42.

