KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on KPLUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

KPLUY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

