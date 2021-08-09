Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.51 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

