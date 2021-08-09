Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $61,930.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

