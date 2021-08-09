Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

LARK opened at $27.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 31.49%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

