Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.52 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

