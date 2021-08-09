Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,840 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

