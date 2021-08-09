Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000. Roblox makes up approximately 4.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.83. 171,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,575. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

