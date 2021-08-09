Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LEG opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

