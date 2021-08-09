Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $7.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.29 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

