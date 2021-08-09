Leslie’s’ (LESL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,846,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

