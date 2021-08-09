Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $824,712.30 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $824,712.30 and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.58 or 0.06781161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.36 or 0.01279095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00354812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00127106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.64 or 0.00579471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00338353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00280684 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

