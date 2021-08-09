Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $38.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on LI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1,127.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 458,314 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,863,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Li Auto by 158.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 678,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.