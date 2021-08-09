Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $97.18

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.18, but opened at $94.13. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 70,321 shares.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.