Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$37.51 and a 1 year high of C$122.66. The firm has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.96.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.