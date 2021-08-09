Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.27

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $139.75, with a volume of 175705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.