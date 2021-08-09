LINKA Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $3,281.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

