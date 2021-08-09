Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.98 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $164.52 or 0.00357668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.